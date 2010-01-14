EXP TV is a live tv channel broadcasting an endless stream of obscure media and video ephemera.

CREATIVE

EXP TV is also the name of the creative team behind this channel: TF, MH, and TR.



They are a collective of creatives, designers, and video makers inexplicably drawn to archiving obscure pop cultural video flotsam and jetsam. They've spent countless hours in this pursuit, including over a decade programming events at Los Angeles’s most legendary venues and working with some of the most celebrated figures in film and music history.



Their particular expertise in deep crate knowledge of offbeat film and music ephemera is for hire. Past clients include Google, Hulu, Sid Lee, and Red Bull Music.



They programmed the Red Bull Music Center Channel film festival and Cinefamily.

This browser does not happen to support video