EXP TV
EXP TV is a live tv channel broadcasting an endless stream of obscure media and video ephemera.
EXP TV’s daytime block is "Video Breaks"--a video collage series featuring wild, rare, unpredictable, and ever-changing archival clips touching on every subject imaginable. The nighttime block starts at 10pm and features specialty themed video mixes and deep dives.
In an age where we all waste so much time figuring out what to watch online, EXP TV airs 24/7 and there’s always something cool on. Stay Tuned. Read more about us here.
“Better than Youtube.”
—Some guy, Beyond Fest
CREATIVE
EXP TV is also the name of the creative team behind this channel: TF, MH, and TR.
They are a collective of creatives, designers, and video makers inexplicably drawn to archiving obscure pop cultural video flotsam and jetsam. They've spent countless hours in this pursuit, including over a decade programming events at Los Angeles’s most legendary venues and working with some of the most celebrated figures in film and music history.
Their particular expertise in deep crate knowledge of offbeat film and music ephemera is for hire. Past clients include Google, Hulu, Sid Lee, and Red Bull Music.
They programmed the Red Bull Music Center Channel film festival and Cinefamily.